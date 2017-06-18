Michael Edlen: When Roosevelt Highway Became PCH

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Many people today are not aware that Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) almost never came to exist, thanks to decades-long litigation from May Rindge. She was the owner of the Rancho Topanga Malibu Sequit from the 1890s into the 1920s.

Her ranch encompassed 17,000 acres, and she was determined to keep homesteaders off the property. So she forced the Southern Pacific Railroad to divert its Santa Barbara line around Malibu and through the San Fernando Valley, and she had armed guards protecting the entrances after the county proposed extending the coastal road through Malibu in 1907.

In 1923, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the county’s right to appropriate some of the land for the highway, and the dispute was finally ended in 1925 when the county was granted a right-of-way in return for $107,289.

Pacific Coast Highway opened in 1929 as part of the Roosevelt Highway, a 1,400-mile road that followed the western edge of the country. The narrow, two-lane highway was the first direct link between Ventura and Santa Monica, and cut 30 minutes off the driving time by not having to go through the Valley.