Signups Begin for Palisades Will Rogers Fourth of July Kids’ Fun Run

Registration is underway online for the 22nd Annual Palisades Will Rogers Fourth of July Kids’ Fun Run. This is a non-competitve race that starts at 9:30 a.m. after the Will Rogers 5-10K races.

All children 10 years of age or younger are invited to run the half-mile loop that starts and finishes at the entrance to the Palisades Recreation Center on the corner of Alma Real and Toyota.

Fun Run participants will receive a t-shirt, American flag and participation ribbon.

Registration is $20 until June 18, and $25 after that date. Day-of-race registration is $30 (check or cash only on site).

Union Bank, which recently opened a branch office on Sunset in the Palisades, is the sponsor of the Kids’ Fun Run and True Car is sponsoring the entertainment.

Visit palisades10k.com for more information.