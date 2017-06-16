Palisadian Dan Clement’s Mentoring Program Soars

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

For most parents in Pacific Palisades, college is a primary objective for their children. But for many Los Angeles families that goal seems unobtainable.

Palisadian Dan Clement, the father of two sons, wanted not only his kids, but all kids to go to college. When he retired in 2008 after 21 years as an in-house litigation attorney for the parent company of Southern California Gas Company (now Sempra Energy), he co-founded College Bound Today, a mentoring and support system for kids who attend high school in the Montebello Unified School District.

“I conducted a one-year search on nonprofits before I left my position [at Sempra] to enter that sector,” Clement said. “One of the projects that I lined up was to help a friend build a new college-access mentoring program that he had designed.”

His friend was Todd Clark, a veteran educator and executive director of the Constitutional Rights Foundation, an educational nonprofit organization that was founded more than 50 years ago.

“Soon after I joined forces with Todd in 2008, he called Eddie Velasquez, the superintendent of the Montebello district, to ask if we could have a high school to start a pilot program,” Clement said. Velasquez welcomed Todd and said his nonprofit could start a pilot mentoring program at Schurr High School.