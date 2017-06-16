Bob Vickrey: Perils of the Writing Trade

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

Upon returning to the writing life as a newspaper columnist several years ago after a mere 40-year career detour in the book publishing business, I was reminded of the precarious journey a writer faces from their public exposure.

One of the first columns I wrote after my return was published in my hometown paper back in Texas as I attempted to capture the essence of growing up in post-WWII suburbia. The piece received prominent positioning on the op/ed page of the Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle, which immediately triggered numerous responses from old friends and classmates in the area who had noticed my byline.

Several messages began, “Bobby, is that you?” which informed me immediately that this was likely from an old classmate that only recognized me by my boyhood moniker. One of the first responses to the lengthy autobiographical piece I had slaved over for several weeks began: “Who do you think you are—F. Scott Faulkner?” My former classmate Clarence may have been guilty of mangling his Southern writers’ names, but was perhaps making a larger point about my writing style being a bit too ethereal and high-minded—or as Clarence so eloquently put it: “Too fancy-schmancy for me.”

Those were the illuminating insights of my grammar school friend who made it all the way through the eighth grade before eventually being sent away for several years to make license plates for the state of Texas. So, after considering Clarence’s candidly worded criticism, I immediately signed him up as my writing coach from his cell block in Huntsville.

A few weeks later, I worked diligently on a column about commentator Bill Moyers’ return to his PBS television show after a lengthy absence. The piece was—at least in my estimation—a tempered and well-nuanced essay on Moyers’ innate ability to unravel the political complexities that we face in everyday life. And right on schedule the following day, Clarence’ short message read: