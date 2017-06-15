Viewpoint: Pacific Palisades Community Council vs. a Certified Neighborhood Council

By Gina Ladinsky

Special to the Palisades News

When I discovered the Pacific Palisades Community Council was not a city certified neighborhood council I wrote to the News which published my concerns in the Letters section. The PPCC responded with its reasons as to why it thought that it was best to not become city certified. One of the reasons was to retain the right to sue the city.

Yet, in the May 7 Viewpoint article “‘Enjoying’ a PPCC Meeting” the question was raised as to why the PPCC hadn’t sued Councilman Bonin for failure to disclose email conversations as requested by the News last July. These are the emails leading up to the decision to disqualify the Design Review Board, regarding the Caruso project. By not handing over these emails, Bonin is in violation of the Public Information Act. If the intention of not becoming city certified is to retain the right to sue the city, why hasn’t the PPCC insisted on these emails going public?

In Maryam Zar’s May 17 response, “PPCC Advantages Highlighted,” she listed many wonderful things about the PPCC, but did not respond to the question as to why the PPCC has not sued Bonin.

The PPCC has worked very hard for many years to create its bylaws, meeting requirements, elections and more. Yet it fails to take the last step and become city certified. Zar wrote that NCs get “the short end of the stick.” I think it’s a matter of perspective.

Becoming city certified would provide a yearly budget of $42,000, up from $37,000, which is given to Neighborhood Councils (NCs) each year. That doesn’t sound like the “short end of the stick” to me. Of course, when money is given by the city, there is accountability, as there should be, referred to by Zar as “strings attached.” Here is the link to “A Guide to Navigating the NC Funding Program. Seems straightforward. You decide. http://clerk.cityofla.acsitefactory.com/sites/g/files/wph606/f/Treasurer-Handbook-rev-6-30-16-1.pdf.

And there are many examples of how the $42,000 can be spent to improve the specific needs of various communities at: http://empowerla.org/category/ncs-making-a-difference/

Here is a map of the NCs in Los Angeles. Only Pacific Palisades and Brentwood do not have NCs. http://empowerla.org/find-your-council/

The “strings” Zar is referring to may be the additional amount of work required to be accountable. For example, even though it’s required that the PPCC follow the Brown Act, it doesn’t. The Brown Act, per the League of California Cities, states that “The Brown Act covers members of virtually every type of local government body, elected or appointed, decision-making, or advisory.” The PPCC considers itself to be advisory. If the PPCC became certified, they would have no choice but to follow Brown. Posting agendas and minutes online, as Zar wrote, does not meet the requirements of Brown, nor does it come close.