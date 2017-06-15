Santa Monica El Cholo to Host Palisades Chamber Mixer

El Cholo Mexican restaurant will celebrate its 20th year in Santa Monica by hosting the next Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce mixer on Wednesday, June 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission for Chamber members; $25 for non-Chamber members.
“We will be supplying the appetizers for free,” said manager Mike Minininsky, “and margaritas, usually $9.95, will be $7. Corona Draft will be $4, reflecting our 1997 pricing.” Chamber members will donate prizes for the traditional drawing.
For information about joining the Chamber, please call (310) 459-7963, or visit www.palisadeschamber.com.
The week of June 12, kids can eat for free at El Cholo, located at 1025 Wilshire. On Father’s Day, raffle prizes will include Dodger tickets (VIP Suite for six), a Terranea Resort golf & lunch package for four and a Malibu Winery safari tour. Reservations: (310) 899-1106.
