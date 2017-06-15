Santa Monica El Cholo to Host Palisades Chamber Mixer

El Cholo Mexican restaurant will celebrate its 20th year in Santa Monica by hosting the next Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce mixer on Wednesday, June 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission for Chamber members; $25 for non-Chamber members.

“We will be supplying the appetizers for free,” said manager Mike Minininsky, “and margaritas, usually $9.95, will be $7. Corona Draft will be $4, reflecting our 1997 pricing.” Chamber members will donate prizes for the traditional drawing.