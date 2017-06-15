Inspired Performances in Theatre Palisades’ New Show

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The six actors in Theatre Palisades’ newest show, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” throw themselves into their parts with abandon.

They are open and vulnerable and funny and endearing as they move from fury to tears to laughter and back again, often within seconds.

Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning 2013 play about three siblings going through a tumultuous, life-changing and strangely ordinary weekend is skillfully directed by Jonathan Fahn, who also directed last year’s “The Odd Couple,” and he receives inspired performances from his cast.

The story takes place in the home of Vanya (played by Scott Gardner with a warm groundedness that centers the play) and his neurotic adopted sister Sonia (played by chameleon Wendy Taubin, who can transform from a mouse to a diva and back in a split second). The two characters, who are in their 50s and have had a mostly unfulfilling life caring for their now-deceased parents, are blasted out of their comfort zones by a whirlwind visit from their narcissistic movie-star sister, Masha, and her much younger paramour, Spike.

Masha, also in her 50s, is both an inspiration and a living critique of the lives of the twosome, who are stuck in a rut of in action and sometimes self-pity, and she comes through like a velvet wrecking ball to instigate some needed change. An imperious yet fragile figure (played by Mia Christou with an emotional range that can be both gut wrenching and hilarious), Masha is also going through changes as her career and beauty are on the cusp of waning, and her love life sputters. Her boyfriend Spike (played by Kyle Jordan with a playful and magnetic intensity) prances around in his underwear, flirting with everyone and feeding Masha’s insecurities.