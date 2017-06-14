Palisades Crime: DUI Arrest After Crash, Knives Used in Threats, Apple Gift Card Con Job

The following June 13, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE
- Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 6/10/17 btwn 7:15 AM and 8:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse.
- Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 6/10/17 at 3:40 AM. The suspect opened the trunk of victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer and clothing.
- 100 Marquez Pl, btwn 6/11/17 at 8 PM and 6/12/17 at 8:55 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a storage case.
BURGLARY
- 17000 Bollinger, 6/5/17 btwn 10:30 AM and 9:30 PM. The suspect smashed the glass on a door to enter victim’s home and stole money and watches.
- 15900 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 6/2/17 at 3:30 PM and 6/5/17 at 5:15 AM. The suspect cut a lock on a storage container and took construction tools.
THEFT
- 900 Hartzell, btwn 5/17/17 at 9 AM and 5/19/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s jewelry while work was being done on her house.
- 1100 Embury, 6/7/17 at 3 PM. The suspect called victim pretending to be an Apple employee and tricked victim into paying for “services” in gift cards.
- 700 Swarthmore, btwn 6/6/17 at 3 PM and 6/8/17 at 2 PM. The suspect took a flower pot from the front porch of location.
OTHER CRIMES
Brandishing
- East Rustic/West Channel, 6/5/17 at 9:20 AM. The suspect (male black, shaved head, 5’8″/5’9″ 215/220 lb, 40/50 years) became angry at victim and threatened victim with a knife..
- 800 Alma Real, 6/7/17 at 3 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’10” 115 lb, 13/14 years, braces on teeth) became angry with victim and threatened victim with a razor blade.
DUI
- 10 Latimer Rd, 6/9/17 at 11:05 PM. A 40 year old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.
Resist Officer
- East Channel/Amalfi, 6/9/17 at 10:05 AM. A 47 year old male was arrested for Resisting an Officer after refusing to follow officer commands.
DUI
- 400 Mount Holyoke, 5/23/17 at 11:50 PM. A 27 year old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.
