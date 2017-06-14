Overturned Brinks Truck Snarls PCH Traffic in Pacific Palisades

An overturned Brinks truck in the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway, at Entrada Road, snarled and delayed traffic for close to four hours on June 14. PCH, Chautauqua, Entrada and Sunset were all impacted. The accident is under investigation.

Christine Darrin was a passenger in a northbound car that was approaching Patrick’s Road house around 11:30 a.m. “I saw the truck come through the signal. Then, it was like slo-motion, the whole truck was tipping over.”

According to a police officer on the site, the truck came down Chautauqua and made a left onto PCH. Shortly after going through the narrow lane onto the highway, the truck tipped over onto its side and blocked two southbound traffic lanes. When the truck fell, it hit a small roadside yellow pole, which went through the windshield of the truck, narrowing missing the driver, who escaped injury.

“Cars pulled over,” Darrin said. “A man and woman were immediately at the window of the truck to see if they could help the driver.”

Around 1:15, workers started to unload boxes in the truck. There was change on the road, that included pennies, nickels and dimes, leaving one passerby to comment, “Wasn’t parking meter money in that truck.”

About 28 metal, locked boxes had to be unloaded and when a second truck arrived around 2 p.m., that truck was loaded. Once the damaged truck was empty, a tow trucker driver righted it shortly before 3 p.m. and all lanes of traffic were reopened.