Faux Service Dogs in Pacific Palisades Can Be Reported

To determine if it is a service dog,the U.S. Department of Justice permits businesses to ask two questions: Is this service dog required because of disability and what is it trained to do to mitigate the disability? Neither a certification nor vest is needed for a legitimate service dog,

The owners of pets who flout the law and the store that allows it can be reported to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. To file a complaint, call (888) 700-9995, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A complaint can be filed anonymously and you will be given a complaint identification number and the county will send out an inspector. You can then call (818) 672-2258 five days later to hear the results.

A complaint may also be filed online at ehservices.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The resident who alerted the News felt compelled to act after encountering two dogs in CVS. She wrote,“It may be worth publishing this information so that others in Pacific Palisades who are offended by people taking their pets into stores can also complain.”