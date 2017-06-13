Viewpoint: Consider Adoption or Foster Care

In California, one out of 50 children is living in foster care; which is more than 56,000 kids.

During 2012, every week more than 200 kids in L.A. County were removed from their homes because of neglect or abuse. For my Girl Scout Gold Award project, I chose to bring awareness to this issue, and the emotional hardships that foster kids face going through the foster system without having a permanent home.

I wanted my school to not only be informed about the issue, but to also take action. I set up a pen-pal program at Harvard-Westlake between students there and foster kids at Village Family Services, a foster agency located in North Hollywood. The goal was to create an outlet for the foster kids to express their feelings, and to know there are other kids out there who care about them.

Village Family Services places foster kids with foster families and with adoptive families. They also provide services dealing with social care, behavioral health, education, training and research.

In addition, with money raised from a bake sale, I provided books for another foster agency, Westside Children’s Center, located in Culver City. Since these foster children were too young to join a pen-pal program, I chose instead to appeal to their imagination through books. I will provide enough books so that every child who enters foster care for the next five to 10 years through this agency will receive one.