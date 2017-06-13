PaliHi Alum Samantha Weisdorf Receives Vet Award

Samantha Weisdorf, a second-year veterinary student at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, received the Bornsen Family Scholarship at the annual awards program.

The scholarship, which is given for a student in good academic standing with financial need, is sponsored by the Bornsen Family Foundation.

Weisdorf graduated from Palisades Charter High School in 2010, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California-Merced, graduating in 2014.

At the College of Veterinary Medicine, Weisdorf is a member of Omega Tau Sigma International Veterinary Fraternity, the Illinois Student Chapter of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and the Wildlife Medical Clinic where she serves as a mentor for the Resident Raptor Program.

“I am most likely going to go into small animal and exotics practice,” Weisdorf said. “Currently, I do not plan on specializing, but I may change my mind down the road.”