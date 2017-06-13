PaliHi Alum Samantha Weisdorf Receives Vet Award

Samantha Weisdorf, a second-year veterinary student at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, received the Bornsen Family Scholarship at the annual awards program.
The scholarship, which is given for a student in good academic standing with financial need, is sponsored by the Bornsen Family Foundation.
Weisdorf graduated from Palisades Charter High School in 2010, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California-Merced, graduating in 2014.
At the College of Veterinary Medicine, Weisdorf is a member of Omega Tau Sigma International Veterinary Fraternity, the Illinois Student Chapter of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and the Wildlife Medical Clinic where she serves as a mentor for the Resident Raptor Program.
“I am most likely going to go into small animal and exotics practice,” Weisdorf said. “Currently, I do not plan on specializing, but I may change my mind down the road.”
Weisdorf is the daughter of Palisadians Richard and Joyce Weisdorf.
The College of Veterinary Medicine is one of only 30 veterinary schools in the United States and the veterinary medicine curriculum is a four-year program leading to a doctoral degree.
Gretchen Kallmeyer graduated from The College of Wooster in Ohio, magna cum laude, with a major in chemistry.
Kallmeyer was also a four-year member of the Division III varsity swim team, swimming backstroke and freestyle sprints.
The new graduate’s first job will be as a full-time science teacher at Astrocamp.
Kallmeyer, who graduated from Palisades High School in 2013, and is the daughter of Claudia Harrington and Ken Kallmeyer, who have lived in the Palisades for more than 20 years.
Sawyer Pascoe graduated from Eastern and Villanova Universities in May. He received a bachelor’s degree in math from Eastern, and a computer science degree from Villanova’s engineering school in a 3+2 program.
While at Eastern, Pascoe played soccer, and at Villanova he was on the cheer team. He also started his own YouTube channel.
He will begin work at Raytheon in June.
A graduate of Palisades High School, he is the son of Sue and John Pascoe.
(Editor’s note: If you have a college graduate, send his/her name and parents’ names. Please include the high school your student graduated from, his/her college major and immediate post-graduation plans. A photo is appreciated.)
