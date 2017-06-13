Pacific Palisades OomPaPa Band Seeks Members

The Pacific Palisades OomPaPa Band is looking for members, young and old, who would like to play and march with the band in the town’s annual Fourth of July parade. There will be no auditions and practices (on streets in the Huntington Palisades) will begin in June.
The band’s co-chairs, Phyllis Schlessinger and Margot Morrison, are also looking for flag bearers and banner holders.
“We can e-mail you the music ahead of time so that you can practice, if needed,” the duo said, and added, “It is fun to march and see all of your friends and family cheering on the sidelines.”
Contact phyllis1998@gmail.com or margmart@earthlink.net for more information.
Social Icons