Oversized Palisadian-Post Signs Spark Concern from Community Council

Garcetti’s representative Daniel Tam said that something was in the works. The News contacted the mayor’s public information officer George Kivork, who wrote on June 2: “Since the litigation is technically not final and conclusive, I cannot speak to any of the specific details at this time.”

PPCC President Maryam Zar acknowledged that she had been told the city attorney wouldn’t litigate, but she wanted to know what could be done to prevent a similar situation in the future.

“As Ezra communicated at the [community council] meeting, Councilmember Bonin was incredibly frustrated with the process in this situation and is taking steps to address the issues raised,” the councilman’s public information officer David Graham-Caso wrote in a June 2 email to the News.

Yet others questioned why it took the City Planning Department a year to provide the required paperwork to the Palisadian-Post, triggering the Act.

The News asked Graham-Caso that question. He responded: “Your question would be best directed to the city attorney’s office, which was responsible for filing the appeal.”

The News contacted Rob Wilcox in L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office, but has not yet responded.

Zar has tried to contact Palisadian-Post owner Alan Smolinisky to appeal to his civic pride and follow the Palisades Specific Plan, but he had not returned her email. At the meeting, Area 6 first alternate David Peterson said he was friends with Smolinisky and would speak with him.

Zar was asked if she had contacted the building’s owner, Eric Kroh. No, but she said she planned to.

The controversy started at a May 2015 hearing before the DRB. Attorney Jack Rubens, of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, represented the Post and the signs. Rubens said: “This isn’t the biggest proposal in the world, there isn’t a lot to say. We took care to make sure the signs are with the size [allowed by] the specific plan. They are the logo and service mark of the Palisadian-Post.

“One of the signs will go where a prior First Interstate sign was [located] and we’re proposing placing them on two sides, so that all of the people can see the signs,” he said. “The paper has been in existence for 87 years and it would be a nice thing for such an old paper to be recognized.”