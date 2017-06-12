Viewpoint: Nick Melvoin’s Election Boosts LAUSD Charter Schools

By Joe Halper

Special to the Palisades News

The May 16 runoff election for the L.A. Unified School District Board seat between Nick Melvoin and Steve Zimmer gained unexpected national attention, as the central issue of the campaign focused on the role of charter schools within the LAUSD structure.

Zimmer, the current board president and part of a four-member majority on the seven-member board, supported three state legislative initiatives that were crafted to diminish the charter school movement. The five public schools in Pacific Palisades are all highly rated charter schools and the community responded by supporting Melvoin, providing his campaign with 75.6% of the Palisades votes. He easily defeated Zimmer with 57.23% of the total vote (38,673 to 28,897).

After an expenditure of $5.2 million, primarily by the UTLA union, Zimmer received just 24.3% of the votes in the Palisades and 42.77% district-wide. Melvoin’s support came from the California Charter Schools Association, the Parent Teachers Alliance, Speak UP and major donors, enabling him to spend $9.6 million on his campaign.