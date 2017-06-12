Santa Monica’s Bourget Bros. Celebrates 70th Year

Bourget Bros. Building Materials, a store serving Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and West Los Angeles, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
In 1947, brothers Henry, Lawrence and Leo bought a concrete manufacturing plant on the corner of 10th Street and Olympic Boulevard for $300, a big investment in postwar times.
Three years later, the brothers expanded their product line to include natural building stone, plumbing, masonry and landscaping supplies as well as tools and hardware. The store formally became Bourget Bros. Building Materials and went on to become a household name and the place to buy all hardscaping materials.
In 1964, Henry retired and sold his interest to his younger brothers, Leonard and John and brother-in-law Roy Kinslow, who continued to run the booming business.
Twenty years later, the brothers purchased a West Los Angeles stone yard, Coast Flagstone Co., which they renamed Bourget Flagstone Co. and moved to Santa Monica.
Through hard work and a “hands-on” approach, the Bourgets and Kinslow grew the business to a premier supplier of quality, custom building materials not only to Santa Monica, but the entire Westside. Now with over 70 employees, the company is dedicated to providing personal service to customers and unwavering support to the community at large.
Both stores constantly review industry and design trends to ensure that the most current materials are available.
Bourget Bros. Building Materials is well known for both extensive pebble and brick product lines. Recently, an outdoor display was designed at the Bourget Flagstone Co. location to highlight a variety of traditional and innovative landscape products.
Visit bourgetbros.com for more information.
Social Icons