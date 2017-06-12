Santa Monica’s Bourget Bros. Celebrates 70th Year

Bourget Bros. Building Materials, a store serving Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and West Los Angeles, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

In 1947, brothers Henry, Lawrence and Leo bought a concrete manufacturing plant on the corner of 10th Street and Olympic Boulevard for $300, a big investment in postwar times.

Three years later, the brothers expanded their product line to include natural building stone, plumbing, masonry and landscaping supplies as well as tools and hardware. The store formally became Bourget Bros. Building Materials and went on to become a household name and the place to buy all hardscaping materials.