Palisadian Mickie Faris Is Chicago Schools New VP

Pacific Palisades resident Mickie Faris has been hired as the new associate vice president of institutional advancement at the Los Angeles campus of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
The school is a nonprofit private university devoted exclusively to psychology and related behavioral health services.
Faris will oversee advancement activity across five campuses—Los Angeles, Irvine, San Diego, Chicago and Washington, D.C., as well as online activity. She will also provide leadership in alumni relations and college affairs.
“I am excited to be part of one of the nation’s leading psychology schools, with more than 4,300 students across the country and more than 20 graduate degree programs,” Faris said.
“Our students represent 77 countries and we work with 14 international partners with multiple study-abroad opportunities in more than nine countries. We also provide counseling and mental health services to children, individuals and families at our counseling center in Westwood—a resource I wish I had known about when our children were younger.”
During her career, Faris has served as VP of advancement for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, and also VP of advancement for UCLA’s Orthopedic Institute for Children. Additionally, she has led fundraising teams at the University of Southern California and the Center for Healthy Aging. Faris has secured close to $300 million from fundraising during her career, and taught fundraising and nonprofit management at UCLA for eight years. She has also held executive roles at the American Red Cross and the National Kidney Foundation. Faris, who earned her master’s degree in business from Pepperdine and her M.P.H. from Cal State Northridge, has also authored a book on kidney disease that is in its fourth edition and is sold around the world. She and her husband, Brian, have lived in Pacific Palisades for 30 years and have two children, Michael and Christine.
Visit thechicagoschool.edu for more information.
Social Icons