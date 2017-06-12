Palisadian Mickie Faris Is Chicago Schools New VP

Pacific Palisades resident Mickie Faris has been hired as the new associate vice president of institutional advancement at the Los Angeles campus of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

The school is a nonprofit private university devoted exclusively to psychology and related behavioral health services.

Faris will oversee advancement activity across five campuses—Los Angeles, Irvine, San Diego, Chicago and Washington, D.C., as well as online activity. She will also provide leadership in alumni relations and college affairs.

“I am excited to be part of one of the nation’s leading psychology schools, with more than 4,300 students across the country and more than 20 graduate degree programs,” Faris said.