Pacific Palisades Republican Club to Host Justin Wallin

The Pacific Palisades Republican Club will host Justin Wallin at 7:30 p.m. on June 15 at the Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd. The event and parking are free.

Wallin, a strategist/pollster with Insights Association, a political advocacy group, will lead the “town hall-like” event.

Wallin’s research, commentary and analysis have been featured in Politico, Roll Call, Campaigns & Elections, Public CEO, The Rothenberg/Gonzales Political Report as well as radio and television programs such as the BBC and Fox News. He has lectured at USC, Pepperdine, Loyola Marymount University and California State universities, and has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in marketing.

The meeting topic will reflect current political, domestic and international events. Attendees are invited to bring an open mind.