National Yoga Day Celebrated at Santa Monica Pier

In celebration of International Kids Yoga Day (KYD), more than 115,000 children around the globe participated in the 24-hour event over April 6 and 7, and many live-streamed to Los Angeles, as Los Angeles did to them, creating a sense of global oneness.

The following morning, KYD founder and Palisadian Teresa Anne Power led 300 children through her “Five Minute Yoga Routine” in Los Angeles at St. Raphael’s Catholic School in South L.A. The results? Happy, relaxed and confident children, who exhibited an impressive degree of self-control.

To tie the whole event together, Power’s latest book, “The ABCs of Yoga for Kids Around the World,” debuted at number one in the Kids Fitness category on Amazon the same day.

Many local media outlets chose to cover the missiles that day rather than the children, but while they have now moved on to other news, thousands around the world are still talking about KYD and posting their photos, comments and videos to the KYD Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter as well as on their own social media pages.