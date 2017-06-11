Editorial: Palisades Fourth Needs Your Support

Seven months pregnant and already at the stage when I couldn’t tie my shoes, I learned in late June that my husband would be out of town on the Fourth of July in 1993.

At the time, we were living in West Los Angeles with no family in the area. I tried to invite friends over so that my 19-month-old daughter and I wouldn’t be alone, but everyone already had plans.

Feeling sorry for myself, I put on flip-flops, and Shelby and I went for a walk. She pushed her stroller, and I shuffled along behind her. I ran into the Dalys, a family that lived down the block. Deidre said that they were going to visit her husband Sean’s parents in Pacific Palisades to watch the parade and that I was more than welcome to join them.

She gave me the address and made me promise I would come. My daughter and I left late, because lunch accidentally ended up on the floor. The house alarm wouldn’t set, which was necessary because a neighbor had taken to dumping buckets of sewage in our alleyway (another story), and I couldn’t find the keys.

When we finally reached Chautauqua, traffic was backed up and Sunset was already closed off. It was then I realized I had left Deidre’s in-laws’ address back at the house, which was near the Santa Monica Airport.