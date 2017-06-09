Summer Golf Camp at L.A. Golf Academy Begins June 12

This summer golf camp targets beginners through advanced golfers from ages 7 to 15, and helps youth learn and improve his/her game. The camp runs Monday through Friday from June 12 through September 2.

Full day, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($100 per day) or half day 9:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. ($50) are available. Students will learn how to golf and how to improve their game from PGA Teach- ing Professional Carlos Rodriguez at the 9-course, par-3 golf course at the West L.A. VA. All aspects of the game are cov- ered while playing the course, including rules, etiquette and course management.

Call (310) 230-2052, email LAGolfAcademy@gmail.com or visit LAGolfAcademy.com.