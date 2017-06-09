Sidewalk, Roadway Drama on Entrada Drive in Pacific Palisades

Canyon resident Henry Lichstein told the News, “The reprofiling of Entrada was described as taking no more than five days, but has now been stretched to beyond a month.”

The cost of extending the sidewalk from Kingman to Adelaide and the cost of “re-profiling” the road? Good question. Since May 10 when the News first contacted him, the Bureau of Street Services public information officer Paul Gomez has been looking into how much taxpayers will need to pay for a sidewalk that services 24 homes and the required roadwork.

A sidewalk along Entrada was first suggested 10 years ago and then-Coucilman Bill Rosendahl requested a traffic study. In 2015, the sidewalk once again proposed by Council District 11.

A Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association (SMCCA) traffic committee was formed consisting of George Wolfberg, Doug Suisman, Marilyn Wexler, Mark Kanday and Julie Siliman, with Debbie Dyner as the CD11 point person.

Members expressed concern to CD11 about the hundreds of bicyclists who use Entrada on the weekends, especially, as they make their way to PCH and the beach. The residents noted that for years, the diagonally-striped curb lanes had functioned as a de facto, if undesignated, bike lane. The committee asked the city to enhance these into a fully protected bike lane. But because of the terrain and some private encroachments on the public right-of-way, there was apparently inadequate room for such a bike lane.

The committee was concerned that the final roadway configuration, which would be narrower, would be less safe in accom- modating both cars and cyclists along Entrada. An updated traffic study was re- quested, but was never done.

In April 2016, the SMCCA held a special meeting to discuss the pros and cons of constructing a new sidewalk along Entrada. Residents were told that about $700,000 (Caltrans’ website listed the grant as $630,00 and did not specify side of street) had been approved for a six-month reconstruction project on the south side of Entrada from Canyon School to Adelaide, resulting in a 5-ft. wide, ADA-compliant sidewalk. The widened sidewalk, however, would reduce Entrada’s width by three feet.