Friends of the Palisades Library Writing Contest Will Kick Off on June 10

The annual Friends of the Palisades Library writing contest will run from June 10 through Sept. 5. Additionally, this year, for the first time, there will be a book-cover design contest.
Students entering grades 1 through 12 can submit original creative writing pieces and the theme is open-ended this summer. Entries may be short stories, essays, non-fiction articles, dramatic scenes, monologues or poetry.
Contestants are limited to one entry not to exceed three pages (double-spaced). Contestants may not submit entries that have won prizes in other contests. Visit friendsofpalilibrary.org for more information.
The top three entries in five grade cate- gories (1-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; and high school) will win gift certificates to Diesel Books: $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
The design contest is optional and there are three creative design options for writing contestants: bookmark, book covers (front and back) or a book jacket or pop-up pages.
The top three winners in each category will also receive the same gift certificates to Diesel Books. The winning designs will be displayed at the awards ceremony next fall.
All participants will receive gift cards to Sweet Rose Creamery on Monument Street.
