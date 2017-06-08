Young Artist Winners To Play with Palisades Symphony

The winners of the Palisades Symphony’s 47th Young Artist Competition will be featured soloists at the 7:30 p.m. concert on Sunday, June 11, in Mercer Hall at Palisades High.

The concert, under the direction of conductor Joel Lish, is free.

Earning first place in the elementary cat- egory was violinist Nathan Gendler, a Santa Monica resident and a fifth grader at Ad Astra. He is performing the Bruch Violin Concerto, first movement. As a 5-year-old, Gendler performed Vivaldi’s Spring as a soloist with Virtuosi of Tokyo in Germany. At 10, he won Honorable Mention at the Parness Concerto Competition.

Violinist Matthew Chang, who won the Music Director’s Award, will perform the third movement of the Bruch Violin Concerto. The Brentwood resident is 12 years old and attends Curtis School. In 2016 and 2017, Chang placed First in Regional Concerto and Honors Competitions of the California Association of Professional Music Teachers.

First place in the junior category was violinist Albert Gang, 15, who will play the “Introduction” and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor by Camille Saint-Saens. A freshman at Crossroads, he is part of the Elizabeth Mandell Music Institute. Gang plans to study with Paul Kantor at the Aspen Music Festival.