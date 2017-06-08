Palisades Eagle Scouts Beautify Temescal

Troop 23 Eagle Scout candidate Greg Gold led a team of Scouts, Palisades Rotary Club members and other volunteers that built a two-rail wood fence in the park at the corner of Temescal Canyon Road and PCH, next to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power pump station.

Over two Saturdays in May, Gold and his team installed the fence on the back side of the landscaping in order to prevent people from walking through and damaging the plants.

The team planted additional plants (agave Americana/century plant (blue color) and optunia Santa Rita/purple prickly pear near the fence, and did some weeding.

The pump station landscaping project started because the area was overgrown with weeds and trash. It was an eyesore for anyone driving by, but especially for motorists stuck at the red light on Temescal at PCH.

Rotary Club member Perry Akins originally recruited fellow member David Card in 2006 to design a planting plan.

Two years later, the land was cleared and graded and an irrigation system and plantings were installed by Jamie Hubbs’ Eagle Scout project team (Troop 23), Rotary members and volunteers, with the assistance of Great Western Landscaping.

Funding came from the rotary club, the Pacific Palisades Women’s Club (for a solar irrigation controller) and community donors. The installation was done in cooperation with the