Get Ready to Party for the Pacific Palisades Rocks the 4th Concert

Over the past nine years, musicians who have played with the Foo Fighters, Jack Johnson, Pink, Pearl Jam, Blind Melon, Neil Young, Joe Walsh, and Wilco have all per- formed, along with Rocky Dawuni and The English Beat.

What started as a local band playing be- fore the fireworks show has now expanded to 300 minutes of live music on two stages.

“B Stage” performances this year will start at 4 p.m. Returning by popular de- mand is Cohort, which features students Tula Jussen and Jack Ross (Palisades High), Emilio Anamos (Crossroads) and Harry Clennon (Santa Monica High). Their lead- er, sophomore Jussen, has joined the “Pal- isades Rocks the 4th” production team as a producer this year.

Also on stage will be Keith Carrington, who is on the Theatre Palisades board and recently cut a country record. Visit: keithcarrington.com.

Rounding out the on-stage talent will be Phat Trick, a Palisades youth band, which has performed at the Mint, the Whisky, theRocknRollHalfMarathonandother events. Their originals are high energy and they’ve included covers in their shows from The Black Keys, Jimi Hendrix, Kings of Leon, and Guns N Roses.

The Main Stage show starts at 6 p.m. with the Palisades Charter High School Band, under the direction of Alex Dale.