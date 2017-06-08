Get Ready to Party for the Pacific Palisades Rocks the 4th Concert

By Sue Pascoe
Editor
After the Fourth of July parade, the party will move to the Palisades High baseball field for food trucks, picnics, kids activities and the concert before the fireworks. Join the several thousand people who just want to get mellow and enjoy some great music.
The music festival “Palisades Rocks the 4th” was started in 2008 by Palisades resi- dents Keith Turner and Rob Weber, not only to provide a venue for the best local musicians, but as a way to expand the day of patriotism in this community.
Over the past nine years, musicians who have played with the Foo Fighters, Jack Johnson, Pink, Pearl Jam, Blind Melon, Neil Young, Joe Walsh, and Wilco have all per- formed, along with Rocky Dawuni and The English Beat.
What started as a local band playing be- fore the fireworks show has now expanded to 300 minutes of live music on two stages.
“B Stage” performances this year will start at 4 p.m. Returning by popular de- mand is Cohort, which features students Tula Jussen and Jack Ross (Palisades High), Emilio Anamos (Crossroads) and Harry Clennon (Santa Monica High). Their lead- er, sophomore Jussen, has joined the “Pal- isades Rocks the 4th” production team as a producer this year.
Also on stage will be Keith Carrington, who is on the Theatre Palisades board and recently cut a country record. Visit: keithcarrington.com.
Rounding out the on-stage talent will be Phat Trick, a Palisades youth band, which has performed at the Mint, the Whisky, theRocknRollHalfMarathonandother events. Their originals are high energy and they’ve included covers in their shows from The Black Keys, Jimi Hendrix, Kings of Leon, and Guns N Roses.
The Main Stage show starts at 6 p.m. with the Palisades Charter High School Band, under the direction of Alex Dale.
Returning for a second year are the Pal- isades All-Stars, directed by local musi- cian and educator Tom Farrell, along with esteemed jazz drummer and local music teacher Dylan Ryan. Farrell and his wife, Reiko Nakano, own and operate Sound Roads Music in Santa Monica. The group will be playing a set of classic rock.
Opening for the headliner is the Terra- planes,agreatbluesband,whichperforms originals and covers. The band features Biff Tate on vocals, Matt Mayer on electric gui- tar, Kent Land on guitar, Bill Threlkeld on drums and Tom Hofer on bass.
This year, to celebrate the “old and the new,” a nine-year tradition of live music and a new location, an all-star band, “The
High Tide Rolling Review,” will perform. Palisades resident and professional mu- sician Adam Topol, whose main gig is as Jack Johnson’s drummer, has put together an incredible group of musicians, who will play 100 percent covers. The audience will be treated to songs by artists such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Cheap Trick, the Strokes, the Chainsmokers, the BlackKeys,MGMT,Sublime,BrunoMars,
David Bowie, and the Go-Gos.
There will also be guest performances by
Palisadian professionals. Look for more in- formation in upcoming stories. Tickets for the concert and fireworks are $10 (kids six and under are free). Visit: palisadesrocks- thefourth.org.
