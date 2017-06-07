Palisades News Writers Win Awards

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) held its annual Press Summit in Santa Monica May 18-20, with guest speakers that included Leon Panetta, who served as CIA Director and Defense Secretary in the Obama Administration. Visit cnpa.com for more information.

Additionally, the CNPA handed out awards to top newspapers and journalists who competed in the annual Better Newspapers Contest. The Palisades News entered for the first time, and staff writer Laurel Busby and columnist Robert Vickrey were among those winning high honors.

The News was the only Westside weekly or bi-weekly to win first place and runner-up awards in the statewide contest.

Busby took first for her April 20, 2016 profile feature story, “Williams Solos to Hawaii—and Back.” She recounted how Christian Williams sailed 48 days alone on his 32-foot boat, the Thelonius.

Busby wrote, “In addition, he bought books to read and found himself drawn to ancient writers like Plutarch and Heroditus, who seem out of place in our modern world . . . But when ‘you’re alone, these people fit right in; the lives of the ancient heroes don’t seem so remote anymore.’”

One CNPA judge wrote: “Terrific subject—Williams is a great interview—and the piece kept me engaged all the way through.”

Busby’s second entry, “Germans Unite a Pacific Palisades Neighborhood,” received second in the best writing category and a judge noted: “Interesting, heartwarming story on many levels. Very good read.”

The December 13, 2016, article told the tale of a visiting German family that ran into misfortunes on a trip to California. Palisadian Tim Meade offered them aid and then ultimately a place to stay. Neighbors in the Highlands learned of the family’s plight and decided they wanted to help, too. Meade said in the story, “There is terrible stuff going on in the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a teeny-tiny difference.

Taking second place in the columns category was Robert Vickrey. One judge commented: “Well-written, nice story telling. Good, illustrative writing. I enjoyed these columns.” The News had submitted two of Vickrey’s columns, “The Art of Re-Gifting: Curse of the Historians” and “Wanted: Dorm Room with a View.”