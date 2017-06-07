Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Host Talk on Managing Medications

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, June 12, at the Palisades Library, will feature speakers Nebila Kasse and Robert Hunt, pharmacy residents with Kaiser Permanente. They will present an overview of medication reconciliation and medication safety, including over-the-counter medications.

The free program in the library’s community room will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize. Visit palisadesalliance.org for more information.