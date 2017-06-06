Palisades Library Summer Reading Club Begins June 12

The Pacific Palisades Library’s summer reading program begins at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in the community room with Magic Wayne and “Reading Is Magic.” For children of all ages. The teen reading kickoff will be 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, for kids 10 and up. The program is “Acooba’s Amazing Sushi—Yummy!”

Everyone is invited to join the Library Reading Program: children ages 0-11; teens ages 12 to 18; and new this year, adults 18 and older. Sign-up at the information desk. Call (310) 459-2754 for more information.