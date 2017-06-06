Palisades Baseball Series Champs Crowned

Pacific Palisades Baseball Association players hit the field twice a week this spring, and usually added a third day for batting and fielding practice. Their progress was on display starting May 13 at the Field of Dreams when the double-elimination World Series tournament got underway for all three divisions.

PPBA Commissioner Bob Benton was on hand for the games, with the final ones played on June 1.

The traditional awards ceremony, which recognizes good sportsmanship and outstanding players, was held last Saturday, June 3, along with the All-Star games. One of the biggest prizes for the World Series winners will be a chance to ride in the town’s Fourth of July parade.

PINTOS

In the Pinto division, the Dodgers, coached by Douglas Silberberg, reached the championship game with three straight victories. The Tigers, coached by Darren