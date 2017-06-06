Having Fun at St. Matthew’s Town Fair in Pacific Palisades

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography
St. Matthew’s Parish School held its 65th annual Town Fair on May 20, and students, church members and Pacific Palisades residents flocked to Bienveneda to ride on the Roc-O-Plane, the Paratrooper, the Giant Slide and the Caterpillar.
There was live music provided by the Libations and food a’plenty with strawberry shortcake, a chili cook off, cook’s corner and a cake walk.
One lucky person won VIP tickets to BrunoMars’ upcoming concert and yet another received a Dodgers’ Kids Take the Field opportunity. A portion of the proceeds went to the school’s outreach partner, Wells of Life, which funds the drilling of 1,000 clean water wells for the people of Uganda.
Social Icons