Calvary Christian School Students Share Stories With Palisades Seniors

As part of Calvary Christian School’s community service program, each grade adopts a program partnering with the community. Students work with various organizations across a wide spectrum of needs, such as Soldiers’ Angels, Westside Food Bank, Children’s Hunger Fund, Union Rescue Mission and the Casa Hogar Sion Orphanage in Mexico.

On May 19, for the fifth year, Calvary partnered with American Legion Post 283, Palisades-Malibu YMCA and the Palisades Woman’s Club at the Legion hall. Over apple pie, third graders met seniors in the community. Students and adults interviewed each other and then together they crafted letters to a deployed serviceman/woman or to a child whose parents are deployed.

“This is a special day for the Palisades community,” said Shannon Moon, parent and outreach coordinator for Calvary. “My son is active in the military and shared his experience of service and gratitude to the group last year [at the Legion]. He walked away beaming with pride as he connected with veterans of the past and generations of the future.”

“What a sweet morning it was!” said parent Victory Ludwig. “A definite highlight was watching our kids share with their guests about how to do photo editing on iPad.”