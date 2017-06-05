Volunteer to Help With the Palisades Rocks the 4th Concert

“Palisades Rocks the 4th” at Palisades High is produced by an army of volunteers from the Palisades every July 4. Photographers, videographers, ticket takers, security, artist relations, logistics,“greenroom”workersand box office operation help is sought. This is a great opportunity for any Palisades students who are interested in the music business and want to be involved in helping produce the town’s biggest annual music festival.

Email Sanjay Bargotra at sbargotra@unibiz.com or Keith Turner at kjt@turnerlawapc.com for more information.