Plein-Air Paint-Out In Topanga June 10

The Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, an association of artists dedicated to preserving the beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area through art, will hold a paint-out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10 at 20825 Topanga State Park.

There will be a painting demonstration by watercolorist Helen Grownekamp at 9 a.m.

From PCH, take Topanga Canyon Road and turn east on Entrada Road, bearing left, as you drive uphill. Parking entrance fee.

Palisades resident Russ Hunziker said that artists and art enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to participate, no membership required. Artists are required to bring his/her own art supplies, water, lunch, sunscreen and repellent, hat and walking shoes.

Contact Hunziker at (310) 500-6584 or hunz1234@mac.com or visit allied-artists.com.