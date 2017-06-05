Palisades Students Sought for Japanese Documentary

Annie Cipolla, a former teen librarian at the Palisades Branch Library, sent this notice to the News:

NHK, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, is seeking 12 students (ages 15 to 18) to be part of UCLA Professor Jared Diamond’s interactive lecture series, “Jared Diamond: What Makes Us Human?”

Diamond has been called “the Charles Darwin of our generation.” His award-winning books, including “Guns, Germs, and Steel,” have won acclaim for showing the public how biology and history go hand in hand.

The theme of the lectures will mostly be related to Dr. Diamond’s first book, “The Third Chimpanzee.” The title refers to humans, which share 98 percent of our genes with chimpanzees. Diamond asks “What, in that two percent difference in DNA, allowed us to make the great leap forward from our animal cousins and become human?”

His production crew shared that they are not really looking for actors, but would prefer students who would actually be interested and engaged in the lecture/discussion topics. There is no pay, but there will be food and transportation expenses. Shooting dates are June 23 and June 26-30 in Los Angeles.

For more information, contact Mayumi Maynard at (951) 818-5670 or email jengoo@gmail.com.