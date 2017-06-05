Meetings Set for West L.A. VA’s Master Plan Environmental Impact Report

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host public meetings to invite comments from veterans, stakeholders, government agencies and the public for an environmental impact statement/environmental impact report (EIS/EIR) regarding the West Los Angles Campus Draft Master Plan.

These meetings will be held Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 9 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Wadsworth Theater, VA West Los Angeles Campus, 11301 Wilshire.

Each meeting will begin with a 30-minute open forum, during which participants can review displays, obtain handouts and receive forms for submitting written comments.

Following a brief presentation, the public can provide oral comments regarding the VA’s Draft Master Plan. Those who cannot attend or who prefer to provide written comments should mail no later than June 30 to: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Attn: EIS/EIR Program Manager, 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Bldg. 500/Rm. 6409, Los Angeles, CA 90073. Email comments may be be sent to VHAGLAMasterPlan@va.gov.

The EIS/EIR will evaluate a range of alternatives, including no action, for potential ways to reconfigure and redevelop the West Los Angeles campus, expand points of access, provide additional housing for homeless veterans, and better serve the health care needs of veterans over the next 20 to 30 years.

Consultation on potential effects to historic resources will be integrated in this EIS/EIR process. The VA requests input on the development of these alternatives, potential environmental impacts from any alternatives, and suggestions to mitigate impacts. Visit losangeles.va.gov/MasterPlan/ for more information.