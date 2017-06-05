Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Summer Pool Hours

Large pool lap swim:
- Mon./Wed.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Tues/Thurs: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.
- Fri: 7 to 9 a.m., 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Small pool rec swim:
- Mon./Wed.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tues./Thurs.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Fri: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 7:30 to 9 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Bottom of pool is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and top from 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission fees (credit card, check or cash accepted): Family $15; adult $8; youth/student/senior (60+) $5. Aerobics $10 and aerobics senior $8. Children one and under free. Monthly and annual memberships are available.
Schedule updates and closures due to mechanical issues will be posted to Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Facebook page.
