Pictures Worth More Than 1,000 Words at PaliHi

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Students in Rick Steil’s photography classes at Palisades Charter High School have diverse backgrounds, talents and styles.

They are a motivated, passionate, thoughtful and interesting group whose creativity is seemingly endless.

In this article, only a handful of students are discussed, yet there are many, many more with inspired portfolios.

Beginning Friday, May 19, 100 students from Steil’s photo one, photo two, advanced and AP classes will be featured at Gallery 169 in Santa Monica Canyon. This is the first time PaliHi students have had an exhibit at a real gallery.

Steil, who lives in the Palisades, initially conceived the idea of having his students exhibit at Gallery 169 several years ago. He gifted the gallery with a high-quality book that featured his students’ photos.

The gallery’s owners, Frank Langen and Barton Jahncke, recently revisited that book, and were taken with the extraordinary talent the teens exhibited.

Their work is so “unfiltered and raw,” Jahncke told the Palisades News. “It has exceeded my expectations. I expect it to be a great thing for the community, and to show people what Rick does for these kids.”

The upcoming show will feature approximately 50 museum-quality pictures, plus a collage of roughly 200 prints. A party atmosphere is planned for opening night, with music, food and more. The exhibit will be up for about one week.

Steil, a former professional photographer who has taught at Pali for nine years, enjoys working with his students and watching them improve over the course of the year.