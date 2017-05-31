Palisadian’s Company Connects Social Media ‘Influencers’

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

A YouTube star has a million subscribers. How much should a company pay that person to be a spokesperson? What is a social media star or “influencer” worth?

This is new territory to advertisers. Not too many years ago, advertisers could identify the “big stars” by the money their movies were bringing in or the number of people watching an actor’s television show.

Now there is a new generation that gets most of its news and entertainment from iPhones or laptops via YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and blogs. So how do companies know who’s especially hot in social media and who’s on the decline?

Enter Steve Heineman, Chad Sahley and Sam Michie, who have launched a new company called Social Bluebook.

“We started it as a company founded by influencers themselves for the purpose of connecting them to brands looking to advertise,” the men said. “Social Bluebook’s mission is to help social media influencers make the money they deserve so they can do what they love.”

Heineman, a Palisadian, saw the value of the company immediately, because his son Tyler, who is playing Triple-A baseball with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (a Milwaukee Brewers farm team), has a small but engaged following on social media. Occasionally, a sports brand would ask if Tyler could post something about its product on his media. But how does Tyler determine his advertising value? Social Bluebook’s proprietary algorithm provides an actual dollar value based on real world deals that can be used in starting negotiations.