Palisades Crime: 3 Stolen Vehicles, Victim Conned Out of Nearly $2k in Gift Card Codes

The following May 30, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

1000 Galloway, btwn 5/25/17 at 6:30 PM and 5/26/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street using a key left inside the vehicle.

1200 Rimmer, btwn 5/21/17 at 10 AM and 5/22/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

16000 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 5/20/17 at 9:30 PM and 5/22/17 at 3 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a parking lot.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

1300 Duende Ln, btwn 5/23/17 at 7 PM and 5/24/17 at 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

500 Las Casas, btwn 5/23/17 at 11:55 PM and 5/24/17 at 5:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took glasses.

BURGLARY

500 Amalfi Ct, 5/23/17 at 9 PM. The suspects (#1 male. NFD, #2 Male, 6′, NFD) smashed a window to enter victim’s home but fled when confronted by victim.

THEFT

17300 Sunset, 5/23/17 at 8:45 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, black hair, 6′ 180 lb, 25/30 years, #2 male white, blond hair, 6′ 180 lb, 25/30 years) entered a store room at victim’s business and took alcoholic beverages .

300 Via De La Paz, 5/16/17 at 12 PM. The suspect tricked victim into providing $1950 in gift card codes after telling victim that her daughter was in jail.

VANDALISM

Castellammare/Sunset, 5/21/17 at 3 PM. The suspects (#1 male NFD, #2 male, black hair, 5’10” 230 lb, 40 years, riding motorcycles), possibly having road rage, kicked the door to victim’s vehicle causing damage.

OTHER CRIMES

Prowler

700 El Medio, 5/25/17 at 9:55 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male, NFD) entered victim’s property without permission.

DUI

400 Mount Holyoke, 5/23/17 at 11:50 PM. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.