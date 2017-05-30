Fabbros Family Starts a Candle Business in Pacific Palisades

By Wendy Price Anderson

Special to the Palisades News

Mikaila and Jeaneen Fabbro have always been extremely close. Unlike some mothers and daughters, the two do everything together, including their new business—Beach House Creations by Mikaila, in which they make and sell candles.

“We decided to use Mikaila’s name because it sounds more earthy and serene,” Jeaneen said. “It just flows.”

The Pacific Palisades duo first learned how to craft candles about 12 years ago from a friend who owned a small candle business, using paraffin. When they opened Beach House Creations in March, they switched to coconut-soy wax because it is natural.

Each handles a different aspect of the business. Mikaila tracks the inventory and “I monitor the wax temperature, so we add the fragrance at precisely the right time. Our new blood-orange scent comes with a new signature recycled glass bead, handmade in Ghana, Africa.” Other scents include pear- pomegranate and cucumber and mint.

Mikaila, who graduated from Marquez Elementary, Corpus Christi School and Louisville High School, manages the company’s social media on Etsy, the Knot, Houzz, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.