Palisades News Letters: Side with Earlham Neighbors

Side with Earlham Neighbors

Regarding your May 3 article, I discovered a 2003 Journal of Geophysical Research report, “An Application of Seismic Tomography to Basin Focusing of Seismic Waves and Northridge Earthquake Damage,” seven years ago while researching the efficacy of the then-pending construction of the underground 1.25-million-gallon stormwater diversion tank to be built under the grassy area by the children’s playground equipment in Temescal Canyon Park.

The report, along with the GE-USGS map, clearly indicate that all of the Earlham and other Potrero Canyon-adjacent plots of land the City recently re-sold, after buying them back from homeowners as a result of the slides in the 1950s, are within one-quarter mile of this known-to-be-active Potrero Canyon fault.

The three home plots in question along the rim of Potrero Canyon are NOT in a slide area but rather an Active Earthquake Fault Zone. And, as the Palisades News is no doubt aware, per California state law it is illegal to build a habitable structure within one-quarter mile of a known active fault zone. The City Engineer and the City Attorney should be fully aware of this law enacted long ago in the interest of public safety.

In my 75-page report filed in 2010 in opposition to the Temescal Canyon Park Stormwater Diversion Project, I notified both the City Engineer and the City Attorney about this active fault. My appeals against Phase 1—the underground tank—were denied, as was my appeal against Phase 2, the chlorine chemical-based concrete storage bunker now nearing completion behind the children’s playground area. In other words, when it is the City against a Palisades resident concerned for the public safety of his fellow Palisadians, he is repeatedly ignored.