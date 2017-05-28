5 Homes Evacuated as LAFD Battles Brentwood Brush Fire

More than 150 Los Angeles firefighters contained a brush fire in the hills of Brentwood that began at approximately 12:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The fire was reported in the area of 2969 North Mandeville Canyon Road moving “at a moderate speed” uphill, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

As of 6:15 p.m. the containment of the fire is at 70 percent, reports LAFD : “Forward progress of the fire stopped. Acreage estimate still at 30 acres. We do not yet have an expected timeline for the re-opening of Mandeville Canyon Road. Crews will be working this fire through the night, anticipated for another 36 hours. No injuries reported. No homes threatened and no evacuations in place.”

Early Sunday evening, the LA Times reported the cause of the fire was sparked with a muffler overheated in a gas-powered weed whacker.

More than 158 LAFD firefighters were on scene Sunday, along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also assisting.

Five homes were evacuated early in the incident and there no further evacuations, according to Stewart.

LAFD credits homeowners in the immediate fire area for maintaining proper brush clearance, citing that it made a difference in the ability of the fire to progress, as well as protect homes.