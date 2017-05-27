Michael Edlen: Alternative to Paying Capital Gains

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

I am frequently asked if there is a way to sell a long-held family home without paying what owners feel are excessively high taxes.

One might consider that the buyer today is paying 25-50 percent higher prices than they would have not many years ago, which might well cover any taxes from the gains.

Another approach is to convert the home into income property, and subsequently sell it using a tax-deferred 1031 exchange.

Federal law currently allows taxpayers to defer capital-gains tax on the exchange of property used in trade or business or held for investment. The 1031 exchange postpones but does not eliminate taxes. How- ever, with the transfer of that property to an heir, the basis of the property is stepped up, thus essentially eliminating the taxable gain.

Many seniors have acquired investment and commercial properties and are often familiar with the 1031 exchange process and its benefits. The process involves an exchange of like-kind real estate, and is essentially treated under the tax code as a continuation of the ownership of property rather than a taxable sale. It is thus a method of equity preservation available to owners of investment and business property.