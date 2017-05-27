Palisadian-Influenced Love2Organize Is Here to Help

By Laurie Rosenthal
Staff Writer
When Julie Edelson Schleichkorn and Francesca Guagliano met three years ago at a local gym, they soon bonded over their love of organizing.
They realized each had volunteered to tidy up at their children’s schools and both shared a passion for de-cluttering.
They talked about how good they felt cleaning out their own closets and homes, and realized they could join forces and start a business.
“We can do this. We can help people,” Guagliano said. And so Love2Organize was launched.
Edelson Schleichkorn, who has lived in the Palisades for 15 years, was inspired to really start cleaning out her house after a friend’s mother passed away. She didn’t want to leave such an “emotional burden” for her only child, Abby, a senior at Palisades Charter High School.
“It scared me,” she said. Inspired, she began getting rid of many things, including wedding invitations and cards from people she didn’t even know anymore.
“It’s freeing,” she said, adding that her empty kitchen cabinets will make her next move easy.
Though Love2Organize only launched recently, word of mouth has helped bring clients their way. They will tackle any job, no matter the size.
In the old days, garages were usually used for cars. Today, they are more likely to be stuffed with boxes, broken objects, old baby items, sports gear and various family “heirlooms” that nobody can bear to discard. It’s easy for a family, even in a modest home, to get overrun with stuff.
When people are not organized, they tend to buy the same things repeatedly (hammers, spatulas, staples), which adds to the disarray.
“People need help. They’re overwhelmed,” Guagliano said.
The Love2Organize duo works hard to give their clients options. They don’t force anyone to get rid of any specific belongings; in fact, they want people to participate in the discarding process.
“We created a network of what to do with everything. Nobody has given a solution of what to do beyond just throwing out or donating,” Edelson Schleichkorn said.
They don’t have a one-size-fits-all solution, but work with each individual or couple according to their needs. They have created a three-box method for every item: keep, sell or donate, or trash.
Holding a garage sale or donating to local charities, shelters or resale stores is an option for give-away items. Local schools will take Legos and educational games.
“Out with all the papers,” Edelson Schleichkorn said, noting that appliance and similar manuals are no longer necessary to keep because all that information is available online.
Clients ranges from young moms to 85-year-old seniors.
Guagliano said that working parents can be overwhelmed by the prospect of organizing their home, and begin to relax after the initial consultation. People don’t always have the skills to handle the daunting task on their own.
“It is a conversation and process for people,” Guagliano said. Starting small helps people stay calm. The duo also thinks kids should be involved in getting rid of their toys.
In Guagliano’s experience, people tend to appreciate what they have more when they discard unnecessary things.
Ultimately, the women want their clients to be surrounded by only things they love. Consequently, people may be pleasantly surprised as to how big their homes really are once they clean out all the non-useful stuff.
People may realize, “Maybe we don’t need a bigger house,” Guagliano said.
Many save their good items to use for special occasions, whereas Edelson Schleichkorn and Guagliano urge clients to enjoy their possessions now. “Take your things out of hibernation. Use the good china, use your good clothes. Wear those shoes,” Edelson Schleichkorn said.
After organizing a home, they’ll return in three months to see how things are working, and make changes if necessary.
Edelson Schleichkorn’s husband, Matt, grew up in Sunset Mesa, and their daughter, Abby, is headed to Wellesley in the fall. Guagliano, a former schoolteacher in Boyle Heights, lives in Bel-Air with her husband, Anthony, and kids Nicholas, 12, and Ava, 10.
Ideally, once people have spent the time and money to clean out their home, they will try to maintain a clutter-free lifestyle and become more conscious about what they truly need.
“Think before you buy,” Edelson Schleichkorn said.
Contact love2organizela@gmail.com for more information.
Social Icons