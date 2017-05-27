Palisadian-Influenced Love2Organize Is Here to Help

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

When Julie Edelson Schleichkorn and Francesca Guagliano met three years ago at a local gym, they soon bonded over their love of organizing.

They realized each had volunteered to tidy up at their children’s schools and both shared a passion for de-cluttering.

They talked about how good they felt cleaning out their own closets and homes, and realized they could join forces and start a business.

“We can do this. We can help people,” Guagliano said. And so Love2Organize was launched.

Edelson Schleichkorn, who has lived in the Palisades for 15 years, was inspired to really start cleaning out her house after a friend’s mother passed away. She didn’t want to leave such an “emotional burden” for her only child, Abby, a senior at Palisades Charter High School.

“It scared me,” she said. Inspired, she began getting rid of many things, including wedding invitations and cards from people she didn’t even know anymore.

“It’s freeing,” she said, adding that her empty kitchen cabinets will make her next move easy.

Though Love2Organize only launched recently, word of mouth has helped bring clients their way. They will tackle any job, no matter the size.

In the old days, garages were usually used for cars. Today, they are more likely to be stuffed with boxes, broken objects, old baby items, sports gear and various family “heirlooms” that nobody can bear to discard. It’s easy for a family, even in a modest home, to get overrun with stuff.

When people are not organized, they tend to buy the same things repeatedly (hammers, spatulas, staples), which adds to the disarray.