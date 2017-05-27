LivingHome Features A Modular System

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

Steve Glenn founded LivingHomes with one goal in mind. He wanted to construct housing that emphasized good design combined with a light ecological footprint. He learned that he could achieve his target most effectively with pre-fabricated modular construction, certain that if done right, you could have better quality and less cost.

Glenn’s own house in Ocean Park, completed 11 years ago, is not only the first LivingHome, but also the first in the nation, to be certified LEED Platinum (Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design). An external point-based system, LEED measures performance in five key areas of human and environmental health. The LivingHome demonstrates the successful marriage of good architecture and sustainability in energy, water and construction materials both inside and out.

The Santa Monica Conservancy is hosting a salon at the LivingHome on Saturday, June 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., where guests can tour the home and learn more about sustainable resources.

While the concept of “green” homes is more relevant today in the face of increasing global temperatures and resource pollution, there were attempts to build green after the energy crisis of the 1970s. “People were building straw-bale houses or underground, but these were homes that not too many people wanted to live in,” Glenn says.

Admitting that he was not talented in design, Glenn, who studied Urban Planning at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, decided early on that developers are more important than architects, as they could steer creative design. He would use noted architects to develop LivingHomes plans.

Glenn selected acclaimed Southern Cal- ifornia architect Ray Kappe’s plan for his home and others in the 40-plus single-family and multifamily projects now completed. Kappe’s home in Rustic Canyon demonstrates the architect’s signature modernist aesthetic that incorporates state-of-the-art structural technology and materials.

Kappe founded SCI-Arc to explore a more experimental perspective than traditional architecture schools. Early on he was interested in construction systems and particularly ways of mass-producing housing other than the typical system. So, in the early 1960s he devised a modular system. Glenn’s home consists of 11 modules, each averaging 10,000 pounds, which were assembled on the 50-by-100-sq.-ft. lot in just over eight hours. Three-and-a-half months later, the home was move-in ready. There are several types of prefabricated homes, including mobile homes, kit homes (pre-cut pieces assembled on the site) and modular homes (think Lego pieces), that are built off-site conforming to local building codes, then assembled on site.