Palisades Lunch Club Visits The Lobster: A 94-Year Landmark and Counting

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

It may not look like the “Seafood Shack” of old, but the latest version of the old landmark at the beach still offers that same breathtaking 180-degree view of the crystal-blue Pacific.

Our monthly lunch group decided it was time for some seafood, so The Lobster, located adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier since 1923, was an easy choice. The old seafood house has gone through several incarnations during its 94 years, and the latest upgrade completed in 1999, transformed it into an upscale restaurant that reflects the ever-changing economic climate in Santa Monica.

There were such huge crowds of tourists in downtown Santa Monica that we would have likely been better off parking in far-away Culver City and walking the seven miles back to the pier.

This newly “re-imagined” beach city now offers bike lanes, bus lanes, skateboard lanes, dog paths, and train depots, but inexplicably left out an accommodation for one seemingly outdated mode of transportation—the automobile.

Arnie had mentioned that his good friends, the Scolneys, had lunch there every Thursday, so we took that as a rather solid endorsement of the place. When we arrived, he asked the maitre d’ if she knew the Scolneys, which drew a broad smile from her. “Yes, Peter and Kathleen! They are here every Thursday like clockwork.”

We may never know if the staff there treats all their customers like we were treated, but here’s a shoutout to Peter and Kathleen, whoever—and wherever you are. Thanks for the great table by the window, the gift bags, and the free pony we received.