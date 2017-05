The Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID) will now hold its next monthly board meeting at the lounge room in the Methodist Church, at 801 Via De La Paz.

The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 a.m. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month. Agendas will be posted 72 hours prior to a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce office at 15330 Antioch St. For more information, visit the Palisades BID website.