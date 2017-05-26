Gladstone’s: Will It Remain on PCH?

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Gladstone’s, the iconic oceanfront restaurant at PCH and Sunset Boulevard, may be changing hands.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is seeking to negotiate a new concession agreement when the current one ends on Oct. 31.

Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, who has operated Gladstone’s for the last 10 years and had a minority stake in the concession for the 10 years before that, is undecided as to whether he will seek a new concession agreement, but he would be open to continuing the current one until the county chooses the next iteration for the site.

“I think I’m willing to stay there until the county gets all the pieces together,” Riordan told the Palisades News. “We’ll have to look at everything and decide whether we want to bid. The county has been very good to us, and we’d like to be very good to the county”

The details of the county’s request for a proposal can be found at http://beaches.lacounty.gov/request-for-proposals/. The summary statement on the site states that the county “is seeking to negotiate a new, up to 50-year, concession agreement with a qualified and experienced proposer to develop, manage and operate a new restaurant or mixed-use facility.”