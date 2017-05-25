Tallula’s Opens in Santa Monica Canyon

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

The Westside L.A. dining scene has been enriched by the Rustic Canyon Family of Restaurants, including the highly acclaimed Rustic Canyon Wine Bar, Milo & Olive, Cassia, Esters Wine Shop & Bar and Huckleberry Cafe & Bakery, plus Sweet Rose Creamery.

Each of these eateries has made a distinct mark on L.A.’s thriving food culture, thanks to the impressive culinary skills of husband and wife co-owners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan. They manage all of their restaurants with the core values of commitment to the best possible local ingredients, making everything by hand in-house, and hiring quality employees.

The newest addition to the Rustic Canyon Family is the just-opened Tallula’s, located at 118 Entrada Dr., right off PCH in Santa Monica Canyon. The Mexican-inspired menu will be overseen by the prodigal Chef Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Mario Alberto, previously of Laurel Hardware and Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Jeremy Fox has been turning heads with his bright, vegetable-forward and locally-sourced menu at Rustic Canyon on Wilshire; if his show-stopping posole is any indication of what guests can expect from the menu at Tallula’s, we’re all in for a treat. Mario Alberto has been a long-time friend of Fox and brings his own impressive culinary sensibility to the table. The two met while putting together the menu at Freddie Smalls on Pico.